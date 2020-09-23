Ornstein provides update on Man Utd’s pursuit of Sancho, names 4 alternative targets

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has provided an update on Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho and named four alternative targets in-case a deal isn’t agreed with Borussia Dortmund.

United have been chasing Sancho all summer after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified the England international as his prime transfer target as the Norwegian coach looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new season.

Solskjaer is desperate to build a squad capable of competing with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City but he’s only managed to land midfielder Donny van de Beek so far this summer having been frustrated in their pursuit of Sancho.

United have struggled to make any headway during negotiations with Dortmund and the Bundesliga club insist Sancho won’t be leaving this summer after Man Utd failed to get a deal agreed before their self-imposed August 10th deadline.

Ornstein, speaking on his Tifo podcast, has now provided an update on the situation and says that while United have agreed personal terms with Sancho over a long-term contract, there has still been no progress between the two clubs.

The Athletic journalist claims Manchester United will do all they can to get a deal agreed before the window shuts and they hope Dortmund will eventually lower their asking price – reportedly set at €120m [£108m].

However, Ornstein says United have been working on alternative options and named Douglas Costa, Ivan Perisic, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati as targets after they missed out on Gareth Bale to Tottenham.

The respected journalist suggests that unless Dortmund lower their demands or United meet their asking price, then Solskjaer will end up signing one of the alternative targets, probably on loan, during the closing days of the window. Fati seems highly unlikely so the most realistic targets are Costa, Perisic and Dembele.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress but obviously Man Utd fans are desperate for the club to sign Sancho as he’s developed into one of the most exciting young players in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City three years ago.

The 20-year-old contributed an impressive 20 goals and a further 20 assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season so he’d give Solskjaer another top class option in the final third if he secures a move to Old Trafford.

Sancho predominantly plays from the right wing so he’d probably replace Mason Greenwood and Dan James in United’s starting eleven and start alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in the front three.