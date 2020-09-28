Man Utd open talks to sign £300k-a-week star as Solskjaer plots late swoop

Manchester United have opened talks with N’Golo Kante’s agents to discuss a possible move as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes a surprise late swoop for the Chelsea midfielder, according to the Mirror.

Solskjaer has endured a frustrating transfer window so far as he’s only managed to land midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax with the Manchester giants struggling to secure any of their other top targets.

United are still reportedly trying to sign winger Jadon Sancho and left-back Alex Telles but it appears Solskjaer is also hoping to further strengthen his midfield options before the window closes in 7 days time.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have opened talks with N’Golo Kante’s agent to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford after Solskjaer identified the French international as the man to add some grit to his midfield.

The newspaper says Chelsea are prepared to cash-in on Kante if the right offer arrives after Frank Lampard splashed out over £200m on new talent this summer and the former Leicester City star has attracted interest from Inter Milan.

It seems United are ready to do-battle with the Italians, however, the Mirror says Man Utd chiefs want Kante to take a big cut on his £300,000-a-week wages and that’s not something Kante is prepared to do.

The report claims Manchester United are now mulling over their next move but there is no doubt Kante would be a superb signing for Solskjaer if the Red Devils were able to get a deal agreed for his signature this summer.

The 29-year-old has been one of the best central midfielders in Europe in recent years having played a key role in helping Leicester and Chelsea win the Premier League title while he also helped France win the 2018 World Cup.

Kante would be a big upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay in the middle of the park and would compliment more attacking players such as Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek.

However, it appears any potential deal is still a long way from being agreed and I think Man Utd will focus most of their energy on trying to land Sancho during the closing days of the window so I’d be surprised if Kante ended up at Old Trafford this summer.