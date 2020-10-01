Man Utd in talks over deal to sign Serie A star as Solskjaer targets 2nd signing

Manchester United are in talks with Atalanta over a deal to sign Amad Traore but the winger isn’t seen as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperately trying to further strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes on October 5th and the Norwegian coach is keen to improve his options in the final third.

United have been strongly linked with a move for Sancho but have so far been unable to agree terms with Borussia Dortmund and many media outlets have been suggesting the Manchester giants are now looking at alternative targets.

The Manchester Evening News claims United are now in talks with Atalanta trying to thrash out a deal to sign highly-rated winger Amad Troare but they insist the youngster isn’t regarded as a back-up option for Sancho.

Instead, the M.E.N suggests that any move for Troare will be in addition to Sancho’s arrival and the paper says Manchester United are confident of getting a deal in place to sign the 18-year-old this summer.

Traore joined the Atalanta youth academy in 2015 and worked his way through the ranks before breaking into the first team set-up where he became the youngest player in Serie A history to score on his debut after netting during a 7-1 win over Udinese last season aged 17.

The Ivorian has earned a reputation as one of the brightest prospects in Italian football and his potential has seemingly alerted Manchester United with Solskjaer looking to lure the teenager to Old Trafford.

The M.E.N claims that United have moved to try and sign Traore this summer before new criteria comes in regarding buying 18-21- year old foreign talent post-Brexit.

However, Atalanta are reluctant to lose one of their most promising young players so the report says any potential deal won’t come cheap – although there is no mention of a possible transfer fee.

We’ll have to wait and see how the negotiations develop but it looks like Solskjaer is hoping to make Traore his second summer signing following the arrival of Donny van de Beek from Ajax.