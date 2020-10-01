Man Utd to submit fresh offer for 27-year-old star, personal terms already agreed

Manchester United will submit an improved offer for Alex Telles but they may need to dig a little deeper if they want to get a deal agreed with Porto, according to reports in Portugal via the Metro.

United have been linked with Telles throughout the summer months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bring in competition for Luke Shaw at left-back and they stepped-up their interest after missing out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham.

The Metro says that personal terms over a five-year contract have already been agreed between United and Telles so all that remains is for a transfer fee to be agreed with Porto.

The Guardian reported earlier this week that an opening £12m bid was submitted by Man Utd chiefs but Porto immediately rejected the approach as it fell short of their £18m asking price.

It looks like United are ready to go back in with an improved offer as the Metro is citing a report from the paper version of A Bola that claims a fresh bid worth around £13.6m is set to be tabled by the Manchester giants.

However, the Portuguese newspaper says the increase is made-up of a series of achievable add-ons and Porto are expected to once again reject United’s proposal as it still falls short of their valuation.

It means Manchester United will have to come up with a third offer if they want to get a deal done for the South American defender but it remains to be seen how much higher they’ll go.

Telles is in the final year of his contract and has made it clear he won’t be signing an extension so United feel they can force Porto to accept a cut-price deal as they won’t want to risk losing the left-back for nothing next summer.

The 27-year-old has forged a reputation as one of the best attacking left-backs in European football over the past few years and he contributed an impressive 13 goals and 12 assists for Porto last season alone.

The Brazilian would certainly add a real threat going forward down the left flank if he was to join Man Utd this summer but we’ll have to wait and see whether a deal is agreed before the window shuts on October 5th.