[Teams] Man Utd vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho is back at Old Trafford as Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made 10 changes from the side that started in the Carabao Cup with Eric Bailly the only player to keep his place. Victor Lindelof is the man to miss out as Harry Maguire partners Bailly in the middle of the back four.

David De Gea returns in goal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw starting in the full-back positions. Nemaja Matic joins Paul Pogba in midfield with Bruno Fernandes in the attacking central role.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood start on the wings for Manchester United with Anthony Martial through the middle so Donny van de Beek, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have to settle for places on the bench.

Tottenham have been handed a major boost as Hueng-min Son has made a swift recovery from injury to start in attack. Harry Kane once again leads the line up front with Erik Lamela chosen ahead of Lucas Moura.

Mourinho has gone with Serge Aurier at right-back and Sergio Reguilon on the left so Matt Doherty and Ben Davies are named among the subs. Davinson Sanchez partners Eric Dier in defence so Toby Alderweireld misses out.

Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko join Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield with Harry Winks and Dele Alli on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Lindelof, Mata, Lingard, Fred, Henderson, van de Beek, McTominay

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Alderweireld, Winks, Hart, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura, Davies