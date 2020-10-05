Liverpool open talks to sign 28y/o South American star as Klopp targets late swoop

Liverpool have opened talks with Tottenham over a deal to sign Paulo Gazzaniga as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring-in a goalkeeper on deadline day, according to the Independent.

The Premier League champions are being forced into the transfer market to find another reliable keeper after number one Alisson Becker was ruled out for up to six weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Brazilian picked-up the problem in training ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Villa Park on Sunday and stand-in goalkeeper Adrian had a night to forget as he conceded seven goals during a humiliating 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Klopp is now looking to sign an emergency goalkeeper on deadline day and the Independent claims that Liverpool have opened talks with Tottenham over a potential deal for Gazzaniga.

The Argentinean impressed last season when he stood-in for the injured Hugo Lloris but has fallen down the pecking order this campaign following the arrival of Joe Hart on a free transfer this summer.

The 28-year-old South American is yet to make a matchday squad for Tottenham this season and is unlikely to see much game-time so Tottenham may be willing to let him leave to get his wages off the books.

Whether they’ll allow him to join a rival like Liverpool is another question but Gazzaniga could prove to be an astute short-term signing if the Merseysiders were able to get a deal agreed with Spurs.

Irish youngster Caoimhim Kelleher was on the bench for the defeat at Villa last night so it makes sense for Klopp to bring in more experienced competition for Adrian while Alisson is on the side-lines.

It’s a huge blow for Liverpool to lose their number one and Adrian has made a number of errors whenever he’s had to stand-in for the Brazilian so Gazzaniga could be an important addition to Klopp’s squad.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming hours but time is running out for Liverpool to get a deal gets done before the window closes at 11pm.