Tottenham negotiating late move to sign 25-year-old international star

Tottenham are making a late push to try and thrash out a deal with Inter Milan to sign defender Milan Skiniar before the window closes, according to the Mirror.

Jose Mourinho has already been extremely busy in the transfer market having signed six new recruits with striker Carlos Vinicius following Joe Hart, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Gareth Bale in making a move to north London.

However, the Portuguese coach is still looking to bring in another signing before the window closes at 11pm and a centre-back is on the agenda as Tottenham need to find a replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

The Belgian international left when his contract expired at the end of last season and Skriniar has emerged as Tottenham’s prime target after a possible move for Antonio Rudiger collapsed.

Spurs were keen on the German international after he fell out of favour under Frank Lampard but Chelsea are reluctant to do business with their rivals and the Mirror says Rudiger could now be joining AC Milan instead.

The newspaper claims Tottenham have now made a late push to sign Skriniar and are hoping to negotiate a deal well below Inter Milan’s £45m valuation before the window shuts tonight.

In order to help make room for Skriniar and generate funds, Tottenham also need to offload some fringe players with Danny Rose, Ryan Sessegnon and Juan Foyth all expected to leave today.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming hours but Skriniar would be an excellent addition to Tottenham’s squad if they could get a deal agreed with Inter for his signature.

The 25-year-old has been one of the best centre-backs in Serie A in recent years and the Slovakian international would provide stiff competition for the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier.