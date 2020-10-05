Player undergoing medical after agreeing to join Arsenal on £250k-a-week deal

Thomas Partey is undergoing his medical after Arsenal triggered a £45m release clause in the Atletico Madrid midfielders contract.

Mikel Arteta has been in the market for another central midfielder all summer and Partey has long been touted as the Arsenal bosses prime target along with Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar.

Any potential deal for Aouar collapsed over the weekend so Arsenal focused their attention on Partey and have accepted they need to pay his release clause after failing to persuade Atletico Madrid to do a deal.

The Athletic claims the North Londoners informed the players camp earlier today they have triggered his £45m release clause and preparations were made for the 27-year-old to undergo his medical in Madrid, Spain.

talkSPORT says Partey is now undergoing his medical examinations and the Guardian suggests the player will sign a four-year contract worth £250,000-a-week at the Emirates after agreeing personal terms.

Arsenal now face a race against time to get the paperwork done but as long as there are no late complications the proposed deal should be wrapped-up before the window closes at 11pm this evening.

Partey is set to become Arsenal’s fourth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Willian, Gabriel and Alex Runarsson and he should prove to be a terrific addition to Arteta’s squad.

The Ghana international has been a key player under Diego Simeone in recent years and should be a big upgrade in Arsenal’s midfield – which has been a weak point in the team for several seasons.

In order to make room for Partey’s arrival Arsenal have offloaded some players and Matteo Guendouzi has completed a loan move to Hertha Berlin this evening. Lucas Torreira is also set to depart with the Uruguayan international on the verge of joining Atletico Madrid on loan.