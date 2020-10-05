23-year-old agrees to join Man Utd as Reds look to thrash out deadline day deal

Ousmane Dembele has agreed to join Manchester United as the Red Devils try to thrash out a deadline day deal with Barcelona to sign the attacker, according to report today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign a top class winger before the window closes tonight but Man Utd have been frustrated in their attempts to land first choice target Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele has emerged as United’s back-up option in recent weeks with widespread reports suggesting that the Manchester giants were exploring a deal to sign the French international on an initial season long loan.

The Times journalist Duncan Castles claims that Dembele has now ‘agreed to join Manchester United’ following reports the attacker has spoken with compatriot Paul Pogba about life at Old Trafford.

Barcelona have been pushing for a permanent transfer and the Mirror claimed over the weekend that the Catalans had offered Man Utd the chance to sign Dembele in a cut-price £60m deal.

However, United are only interested in a loan and it appears a deal could now be on the cards as Duncan Castles says Barcelona are now prepared to let the 23-year-old leave on a short term deal as long as the player signs a contract extension.

This could pave the way for a move to Manchester United to be agreed and Fabrizio Romano claims that Dembele didn’t train with his Barca team mates today while negotiations with United continue.

Dembele’s time at the Nou Camp has been a nightmare as he’s been plagued by a series of injury problems and it seems the Spaniards have decided to cut their losses as they look to trim their wage bill.

However, the French international was a real star during his time at Borussia Dortmund so this could be a shrewd piece of business if United can get a loan deal over the line before the window shuts at 11pm.

It’s going to be a busy day in Manchester as United are finalising deals for Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles while they are also reportedly closing-in on a deal to sign Atalanta winger Adam Traore.