Done deal: Edinson Cavani joins Man Utd after signing £250,000-a-week deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer after he signed an initial one year contract with the option of a second year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been looking to strengthen his attacking options throughout the summer transfer window as he looks to build a squad capable of competing on all fronts this season.

United have been trying to sign a right winger having been strongly linked with moves for the likes of Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele but Solskjaer was also keen to bring in another striker to support Anthony Martial.

Odion Ighalo’s form has slumped in recent months and with the Nigerian international’s loan spell due to end in the New Year, a replacement needed to be lined-up and Cavani emerged as a serious target late last week.

Negotiations were swiftly concluded and the South American hitman flew-in to undergo his medical after agreeing personal terms over a contract worth up to £250,000-a-week, according to the Independent.

Man Utd have now confirmed on ManUtd.com that Cavani has completed his move to the club after signing a one year deal with the option of another year and the striker will wear the famous No.7 shirt this season.

After completing his move, Cavani told the clubs website he is honoured to have joined one of the best clubs in the world and is looking forward to getting to work at Old Trafford:

“Manchester United is one of the greatest clubs in the world, so it is a real honour to be here. I’ve worked really hard during the time off and I feel eager to compete and represent this incredible club. “I have played in front of some of the most passionate supporters in football during my career and I know that it will be the same in Manchester. I cannot wait to experience the Old Trafford atmosphere, when it is safe for the fans to return. “I look forward to continuing to write my little story inside the book of football and I know that’s why my focus has to remain the same as always – work, work, work. I have had a conversation with the manager and this has increased my desire to wear this beautiful shirt.”

Cavani was a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain when his contract expired at the end of last season and United swooped after he saw potential moves to Benfica and Atletico Madrid fall through.

The Uruguayan international has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the past few years having scored 200 goals in 301 games to help PSG win 6 Ligue 1 titles, 4 French Cups and 5 League cups during his seven years in France.

Cavani will bring huge experience and should help younger attackers such as Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford while also providing top class support for Anthony Martial this season.

He becomes Manchester United’s third major signing of the day. Left-back Alex Telles completed his move to Old Trafford earlier this evening having joined in a £15m deal from Porto while a deal is in place to sign highly-rated attacker Adam Traore from Atalanta.