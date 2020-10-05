[Photo] First pic of Alex Telles posing in Man Utd kit after completing £15m move

Manchester United have completed the signing of Alex Telles from Porto after the left-back signed a four-year contract with the option of another year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in the market for a new left-back this summer as he looked to bring in competition for Luke Shaw and Telles emerged as a prime target after Sergio Reguilon joined Tottenham.

The South American was in the final year of his contract and had made it clear he wouldn’t be signing an extension so Porto have been forced to cash-in rather than risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Man Utd have been locked in negotiations with Porto for some time but eventually got a deal agreed over the weekend and Telles flew-in to the UK to undergo his medical and finalise terms.

Those formalities have now been concluded and the club announced on ManUtd.com this evening that Telles has completed his move to Old Trafford after signing a four year contract with an option to extend by a further year.

The Independent says United have paid Porto an initial £13.6m fee with a further payment of £1.8m due if certain add-ons are met meaning the entire deal could end up costing £15.4m.

After completing his move to Old Trafford, Telles told the clubs website that it’s a ‘huge honour’ to have joined such a prestigious club and promised to give his all to be a success at United.

Telles told ManUtd.com:

“To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour. You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here. “I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

The Brazilian has forged a reputation as one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe and he lived up to this billing after scoring 13 goals and providing a further 12 assists in 47 games for Porto last season.

Telles will certainly provide a real threat down the left flank at United and has plenty of top level experience having played in the Champions League so he should prove to be an excellent addition to Solskjaer’s squad.