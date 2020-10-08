3 new signings selected as Liverpool confirm 24-man Champions League squad

Liverpool have included their three summer signings after confirming their 24-man squad for the group stages of the 2020/21 Champions League.

Kostas Tsimikas became Liverpool’s first signing of the summer transfer window after completing a move from Olympaicos back in August and the full-back has been included in the Champions League squad.

Thiago Alcantara sealed a sensational move to Anfield from Bayern Munich last month and the Spanish international is obviously selected along with fellow midfielders Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum and Naby Keita.

Liverpool’s final signing this summer was the purchase of highly-rated attacker Diogo Jota and the youngster has been included in Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League squad along with the likes of Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

Klopp’s first choice front three obviously make the cut with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino all selected while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Harvey Elliott are also included.

Xherdan Shaqiri is named in the squad despite being strongly linked with a move away from Liverpool in the summer while the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are also included.

However, there is no place for Harry Wilson despite Liverpool having a spare place available in their squad. The club can name a maximum 25 players for the group stages but have chosen only to select 24. Wilson is the man to miss out after the Welsh international was strongly linked with an exit from Anfield in recent weeks.

Alisson is included despite facing around six weeks on the sidelines through injury. Curtis Jones and Neco Williams aren’t named in the squad but the youngsters don’t need to as they are eligible to be registered on the B list due to their age.

Liverpool will be looking to go deep in the Champions League once again this season and they’ve been drawn in a group alongside Ajax, Atalanta and FC Midtjylland.

This is the 24-man squad named, as per UEFA.com:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher .

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez , Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold .

Midfielders: Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner , Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri , Harvey Elliott.

Forwards: Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota, Divock Origi.