[Teams] Everton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park

Liverpool get back to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Everton at Goodison Park in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has handed Thiago Alcantara his full Premier League debut for Liverpool with the Spaniard lining-up in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this afternoon.

Joel Matip also gets a recall as he starts alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence with Joe Gomez dropping to the bench. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson occupy the full-back positions once again.

Adrian continues to deputise for Alisson Becker between the sticks for Liverpool while Sadio Mane returns to start in attack along with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in attack. Diogo Jota has to settle for a place on the bench.

As for Everton, James Rodriguez lines-up along with Richarlison and Dominic Calvert Lewin up front while Andre Gomes starts with Abdoulaye Doucouré and Allan in midfield.

Seamus Coleman starts at right-back while Yerry Mina lines-up alongside Michael Keane in the middle of the back four so new signing Ben Godfrey has to settle for a substitutes role this afternoon.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Keane, Digne, Allan, Doucoure, Gomes, James, Richarlison, Calvert Lewin

Subs: Olsen, Delph, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Bernard, Godfrey, Davies

Liverpool

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Subs: Kelleher, Wijnaldum, Milner, Gomez, Jones, Minamino, Jota