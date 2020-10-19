Relief for Klopp as Liverpool are handed major double injury boost

Liverpool have been handed a major double boost as Alisson Becker is back in light training while Thiago Alcantara didn’t suffer any serious injury against Everton at the weekend, according to reports.

Alisson suffered a shoulder injury in training prior to Liverpool’s trip to Aston Villa earlier this month and the Brazilian international was initially expected to be on the sidelines for between four to six weeks.

Adrian has endured a tough time while deputising for Alisson as he conceded seven goals during Liverpool’s humiliating defeat to Villa a fortnight ago while he was also criticised for his performance during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Everton.

However, Adrian’s time between the sticks may be coming to a premature end as the Liverpool Echo claims that Alisson is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could be back in action by the end of the month.

The Echo says Alisson has now started individual training sessions at Melwood that involve diving and Liverpool are confident the player won’t aggravate the injury – which didn’t require surgery.

As long as the South American keeper doesn’t suffer any set-backs over the coming days, the Echo says Liverpool hope to have Alisson available again for the Premier League clash with West Ham at Anfield on 31st October.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Everton game that Alisson was making excellent progress and it will be a major boost to have his number one back ahead of schedule.

There is also positive news regarding Thiago as The Athletic says the midfielder didn’t suffer any serious injury after being on the wrong end of a shocking tackle from Richarlison at the weekend.

Thiago was forced off following the indecent – which led to the Everton striker was shown a red card – and there were fears the Spanish international may be facing a spell on the sidelines.

However, after being assessed by Liverpool’s medical team, The Athletic says Thiago has avoided any serious issue and while he’s expected to miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Ajax, he won’t be out for too long.

The double boost will be a relief to Klopp as he faces up to being without Virgil van Dijk for a number of months after the Dutch international sustained a serious knee ligament injury on Saturday.

Van Dijk was forced off following a poor challenge from Jordan Pickford early in the first half and the club confirmed on Liverpoolfc.com yesterday that he will undergo surgery, which could end his season.

It’s obviously a huge blow for Liverpool to lose van Dijk but at least they can look forward to having Alisson and Thiago back on the pitch soon as they head into a busy period that sees them play six games in the next 23 days.