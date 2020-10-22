Teenager starts as Lampard makes 2 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Man Utd

Chelsea take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening. Here is the team we expect Frank Lampard to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy made a successful return from injury to keep a clean sheet during the draw with Sevilla in midweek. Mendy has firmly established himself as Chelsea’s number one and will start this weekend meaning Kepa Arrizabalaga will remain on the bench.

Defence: Lampard is expected to continue with a back four and I don’t see him changing his central defenders as Thiago Silva should keep his place while Kurt Zouma has cemented his place this season. Therefore, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger will battle for a place on the bench.

Ben Chilwell should keep his place at left-back against Manchester United this weekend but we may see the Chelsea boss freshen things up at right-back with Cesar Azpilicueta coming in for Reece James.

Midfield: Chelsea have no fresh injury worries in midfield following the Champions League stalemate on Tuesday night but Mateo Kovacic is pushing for a recall against Man Utd after not starting recently.

However, I don’t think Lampard will make any changes in the middle of the park so N’Golo Kante should continue alongside Jorginho with Kovacic on the bench and Kai Havertz in the advanced role.

Attack: Chelsea were a little disappointing going forward against Sevilla but that shouldn’t take anything away from how well the Spaniard’s defended and Lampard won’t be too concerned.

The Blues boss has plenty of options if he wants to freshen things up but I think we’ll only see one change on the wing. Hakim Ziyech has been building up his fitness and could be in Lampard’s thoughts but I think Callum Hudson-Odoi will come in against Man Utd. The teenager has impressed recently so could start on the right flank.

Timo Werner should continue to lead the line up front so Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud will settle for places on the bench while Christian Pulisic could retain his place in the Chelsea front line.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up: