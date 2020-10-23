Man Utd boss confirms triple fitness boost but duo ruled out of Chelsea clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to have three players back in contention for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Harry Maguire missed United’s 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League after picking up a knock last weekend while Mason Greenwood also didn’t make the trip to France in midweek.

However, speaking at his pre-match press conference this afternoon ahead of Saturday’s visit of Chelsea, Solskjaer has suggested the duo should be available for selection tomorrow as long as they come through today’s training session unscathed.

In a further boost for Man Utd, the Norwegian coach revealed that he expects Edinson Cavani to be in contention to make his debut after the striker worked hard to improve his fitness at Carrington over the past week.

However, it wasn’t all positive news as Solskjaer has confirmed that Eric Bailly remains on the sidelines as he continues to recover from a muscle injury that’s expected to keep him out of action for up to four weeks.

Jesse Lingard has also been ruled out of Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea while French striker Anthony Martial is suspended following his dismissal against Tottenham earlier this month.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“No, there is nothing that we’ve struggled with after the game. Of course, there’s tiredness of the travel and little aches and pains but I think everyone should be ready for the weekend. “We’re still hoping Mason and Harry can be available in the squad. Of course, we have a training session today [Friday], so they’re going to have to go through that. Eric won’t be available. Jesse won’t be available so we’ll manage without them for a few weeks I think.” “He [Cavani] might be ready for the squad as well for this weekend. He’s been training hard and been training well. I think he’ll be available for the weekend.”

It will be a big boost for United if Maguire is passed fit but Axel Tuanzebe will hope to have done enough to keep his place in defence following an excellent performance against PSG in midweek.

Greenwood and Cavani will provide Solskjaer with more options in the final third if they are available to face Chelsea but Solskjaer may not want to make too many changes from the side that impressed in Paris.