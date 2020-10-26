Man Utd targeting moves to sign £176m duo as Solskjaer plots audacious double swoop

Manchester United are still targeting moves to sign Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland despite missing out on the Borussia Dortmund duo in the past two transfer windows, according to The Athletic via the Daily Mail.

United wasted much of the summer chasing Sancho after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer identified the England international as his prime target as he looked to add a top class right winger to his squad ahead of the new season.

However, Man Utd couldn’t get a deal agreed with Dortmund after failing to meet their well publicised £108m asking price and the Bundesliga giants refused to entertain a sale after their self-imposed August 10th deadline was missed.

United ended up signing experienced striker Edinson Cavani on an initial one year contract while they also agreed deals to sign highly-rated young attackers Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri but the report claims they remain intent on landing Sancho.

Manchester United have also held a long-standing interest in Sancho’s team mate Haaland with the Daily Mail claiming they missed out on signing the striker when he left RB Salzburg in January after refusing to pay his agent, Mino Raiola, a significant fee for setting up the deal.

Haaland eventually joined Dortmund but The Athletic, via the Mail, claims that Solskjaer is still desperate to land his compatriot as he feels the Norwegian international will become an elite world class striker after watching him score 23 goals in 26 games in Germany.

The 20-year-old has a £68m release clause that can be activated from the summer of 2022 but report suggests Man Utd could try and strike a deal sooner even if it means they have to pay a higher transfer fee.

Whether Dortmund will be prepared to deal with United after the events of this summer remains to be seen but, as per the Daily Mail, any potential double deal for Sancho and Haaland would cost at least £176m.

That could be money well spent as the pair enjoy a good understanding on the pitch and that was highlighted again when Sancho set-up Haaland for his goal at the weekend as Borussia Dortmund eased to a 3-0 win over Schalke.

It seems Solskjaer is keen to lure both Sancho and Haaland to Man Utd in the near future and it would be a sensational double swoop if the Red Devils were able to pull it off.