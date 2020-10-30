Key man ruled out as Arteta makes 9 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Man Utd

Arsenal get back to league action when they travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Sunday. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno was rested for the Europa League win over Dundalk on Thursday night so he’ll be recalled between the sticks with Alex Runarsson dropping out after making his debut last time out.

Defence: Arsenal have selection issues in defence as David Luiz is set to miss the trip to Man Utd with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Dundalk game while Rob Holding is also out with his own hamstring issue.

Calum Chambers is back in training but the Man Utd game will come too soon, Pablo Mari is still working his way back from an ankle ligament injury while Sokratis and William Saliba aren’t eligible so Arteta has limited options.

Gabriel will return to start alongside Shkodran Mustafi and Kieran Tierney should join them if Arteta goes with a back three at Old Trafford. Sead Kolasinac will drop to the bench for the Gunners.

Midfield: Thomas Partey is set for a recall after being rested for Arsenal’s Europa League win while Granit Xhaka should move into his more familiar central midfield role after a run out in defence last night.

Hector Bellerin is expected to be recalled on the right flank with Cedric Soares making way while Bukayo Saka should replace Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the left after being rested on Thursday.

If Arsenal line-up in a 3-4-3 formation against Man Utd then Dani Ceballos may have to settle for a place on the bench alongside Mohamed Elneny. Joe Willock may also miss out despite an excellent performance against Dundalk.

Attack: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will obviously be recalled to the Arsenal attack after being rested last night and Alexandre Lacazette could replace Eddie Nketiah through the middle.

Nicolas Pepe scored a superb goal against Dundalk but he may drop to the bench with Willian brought in to start against Manchester United while Reiss Nelson is also expected to miss out despite a positive showing in the Europa League.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: