Liverpool team news update: Klopp confirms blow, 7 players could miss West Ham clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the Reds will be without Fabinho for their Premier League clash against West Ham United at Anfield on Saturday.

With games coming thick and fast, the champions are now ravaged with injury blows in defence. Fabinho – who has been playing alongside Joe Gomez at the back in the absence of Virgil van Dijk – picked up a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s 2-0 win against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League in midweek.

The Brazilian was forced from the field during the first half, with youngster Rhys Williams replacing him. Klopp has suggested that Fabinho has picked up a “little injury”, and that he will not only miss this weekend but “probably slightly longer.”

Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com about the latest on Fabinho:

“Fab is not in, that’s clear. He got a little injury and so he will be out for the weekend and probably slightly longer. “That’s one thing, but all the others who are fit will be in contention, either on the pitch or on the bench and coming on.”

However, there is some positive news for Liverpool as Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita are closing in on a return to action. Thiago hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury against Everton earlier this month and Keita has also been struggling with fitness issues in recent weeks.

While Klopp is pleased with their rehabilitation, he couldn’t confirm whether the duo would definitely be available to start against the Hammers as he suggested that although Thiago is desperate to play, the club is ready to give him time to fully recover.

On Thiago and Keita, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com:

“Both are on a good way, that’s how it is with rehab or recovery. You saw the incident, how it happened, with Thiago so that obviously needs now a little bit of time to settle. “Nobody can say exactly how long because nothing is ruptured and nothing is broken or stuff like this. He’s desperate to make the next steps. “If he will be ready for tomorrow, we will see. Same with Naby, just a different kind of injury I would say.”

The Liverpool boss also shared a piece of good news after confirming that Virgil van Dijk has successful completed his surgery on his ACL tear, but no timeline has been given about when he can return to action.

Losing Fabinho is a massive blow for the Reds. According to reports from The Athletic, the Brazilian won’t be fit until after the November international break which leaves Liverpool short of options in defence.

Joel Matip has been stepping up his recovery this week but remains a doubt to face West Ham so Rhys Williams or Nat Phillips may have to fill-in alongside Joe Gomez in the middle of the back four tomorrow evening.

Elsewhere, summer signing Koastantinos Tsimikas remains out with a long-term thigh injury while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is still recovering from a knee issue so Klopp could be without seven players if Thiago, Matip and Keita fail to prove their fitness.