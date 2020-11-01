[Teams] Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups from north London

Tottenham will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at home in the Premier League tonight.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has made some changes from the side that lost to Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday night with Matt Doherty recalled in place of Serge Aurier at right-back while Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld come in for Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies in the middle of the back four.

Sergio Reguilon keeps his place at left-back but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is recalled to start in the Tottenham midfield with Giovani Lo Celso dropping out. Moussa Sissoko also comes in for Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele is recalled with Dele Alli axed from the squad entirely.

As expected, Tottenham recall their big-guns in attack as Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son come in for Carlos Vinicius and Steven Bergwijn – who don’t make the squad – while Erik Lamela replaces Gareth Bale on the right.

As for Brighton, Leandro Trossard starts in attack along with Solly March while former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana keeps his place. Ben White marshals the defence along with Adam Webster.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Son, Kane.

Subs: Hart, Davies, Rodon, Winks, Lo Celso, Bale, Lucas

Brighton

Sanchez, Lamptey, White, Webster, Veltman, Burn, Bissouma, Gross, Lallana, March, Trossard.

Subs: Ryan, Mac Allister, Alzate, Propper, Welbeck, Bernardo, Zeqiri