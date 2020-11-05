Fabrizio Romano: Euro giants plotting swoop to sign 23-year-old Tottenham star

La Liga giants Barcelona are plotting a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele next summer, according to transfer expert and the Guardian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Ndombele – who joined Spurs in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of £53.8m from French club Lyon – struggled in his first season at the north London club. He fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho and even considered a move away this summer.

Serie A giants Inter Milan were heavily linked in the summer with a swap deal involving Milan Skriniar reportedly being discussed, however, the move failed to materialise. Barcelona were also keen on securing his signature, but budget constraints forced them to drop their interest.

Signing a central midfielder remains a priority for Ronald Koeman after failing to land Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum last summer. It looks like Barca are now ready to turn their attentions back to Ndombele as Fabrizio Romano claims the La Liga giants retain an interest in the Spurs man and could make a move to sign the Frenchman next summer.

However, Ndombele has now rediscovered his form at Spurs and is gaining the confidence of his manager as well. The former Lyon ace has featured 10 times and scored twice so far this campaign and his performances have earned rave reviews from the Portuguese boss who feels he has the potential to deliver even more when fully fit.

It seems the 23-year-old is enjoying his time at Tottenham now and he is gradually fulfilling his potential in north London so it remains to be seen whether Ndombele would be interested in a move to the Nou Camp. If he continues to impress, Mourinho would also be reluctant to let him go so we’ll have to see how things progress over the coming months.

Despite his impressive performances this season, Ndombele has been left out of the France squad for their upcoming international games. While he would be disappointed to miss out, the news will come as a relief for Mourinho as it will give Ndombele time to work on his fitness and progress in training during the international break.