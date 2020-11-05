[Teams] Ludogorets vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Tottenham return to Europa League action when they take on Ludogorets this evening [kick-off 17:55 pm].

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has gone with a strong side as Harry Kane leads the line up front with Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura offering support to the England international. Hueng-min Son is given a rest so is named on the bench along with Carlos Vinicius and Steven Bergwijn.

Joe Hart replaces Hugo Lloris in goal while Ben Davies comes in for Sergio Reguilon at left-back but otherwise Mourinho sticks with the back four that started during Tottenham’s win over Brighton. Matt Doherty keeps his place at right-back with Serge Aurier ruled out while Toby Alderweireld partners Eric Dier in the middle of defence.

That means Davinson Sanchez has to settle for a place on the bench where he’s joined by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele. Harry Winks is recalled to start alongside Moussa Sissoko and Giovani Lo Celso is also given another chance to impress.

Dele Alli is named among the Tottenham substitutes so he’ll be hoping to get a run-out at some point but Erik Lamela hasn’t travelled as he’s back in north London recovering from a knock.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Ludogorets

Iliev; Ikoko, Terziev, Verdon, Nedyalkov; Cauly Souza, Anicet, Badji; Keserü, Manu, Yankov.

Subs: Gusmao, Santana, Tchibota, Stoyanov, Moti, Josue, Tepetey, Mitkov, Yordanov

Tottenham

Hart; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Lo Celso, Winks, Sissoko; Bale, Kane, Lucas Moura.

Subs: Lloris, Austin, Cirkin, Sanchez, White, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Clarke, Bergwijn, Son, Vinicius