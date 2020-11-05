[Teams] Arsenal vs Molde: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal continue their Europa League group stage campaign when they welcome Molde to the Emirates this evening.

As expected, Mikel Arteta has made a number of changes to his starting eleven with several key players rested ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa but Bernd Leno retains his place in goal with Alex Runarsson on the bench.

David Luiz is fit to return in the Arsenal defence and he partners Shkodran Mustafi with Rob Holding and Gabriel rested. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is selected ahead of Cedric Soares on the right with Hector Bellerin given a breather while Sead Kolasinac comes in for Kieran Tierney.

Thomas Partey is given a well-earned rest following his excellent display against Man Utd and Mohamed Elneny also makes way with Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka recalled to start in the middle of the park.

Joe Willock is also given another chance to impress and Nicolas Pepe is recalled in the Arsenal attack with Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang making way. Willian is the only outfit player to keep his place from the side that won at Old Trafford as Eddie Nketiah comes in for Alexandre Lacazette up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, David Luiz, Kolasinac; Ceballos, Xhaka, Willock; Pepe, Nketiah, Willian

Subs: Runarsson, Bellerín, Tierney, Gabriel, Holding, Cedric, Partey, Elneny, Saka, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Macey.

Molde

Linde, Wingo, Bjornbak, Gregersen, Haugen, Aursnes, Wolff Eikrem, Hussain, Ellingsen, Omoijuanfo, Bolly

Subs: Risa, Sinyan, Mostrom, James, Craninx, Knudtzon, Christensen, Brynhildsen, Ranmark, Pedersen