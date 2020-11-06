Key man ruled out as Pep makes 6 changes | Expected Man City line-up vs Liverpool

Manchester City take on Liverpool in a huge clash at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon. Here is the line-up we expect Pep Guardiola to select:

Goalkeeper: There is little doubt Ederson will start in goal for City this weekend with Zack Steffen acting as back-up from the bench.

Defence: We should see Guardiola making a number of changes to his defence after rotating for Tuesday night’s victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League with Kyle Walker expected to be the only player to keep his place.

Walker should once again start at right-back meaning Joao Cancelo will be recalled to start at left-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko making way. John Stones and Nathan Ake performed well in midweek but Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias are expected to be recalled in the middle of the back four against Liverpool.

Midfield: Man City are also likely to freshen things up in midfield with Rodri set to replace Ilkay Gundogan after he was rested for the Champions League win while Bernardo Silva could be recalled in place of Phil Foden.

Kevin De Bruyne is fully fit again and he should keep his place to start in midfield against Liverpool but Fernandinho remains on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

Attack: Manchester City will be without a key player in attack as Sergio Aguero is out with a thigh injury, however, there is some positive news as Gabriel Jesus made a successful return to action against Olympiacos after regaining full fitness.

The Brazilian scored off the bench and is likely to start up front against Liverpool. Ferran Torres was on the score-sheet again on Tuesday and he could start on the right side of attack this weekend.

Raheem Sterling should keep his place to start against former club Liverpool so Riyad Mahrez would be the man who’d drop to the substitutes bench.

This is the team I expect to see from Man City: