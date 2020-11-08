Arsenal vs Aston Villa preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Aston Villa at the Emirates this evening [7.15pm kick-off].

The Gunners maintained their 100 per cent record in the Europa League after securing a 4-1 comeback victory over Molde on Thursday night to put one foot in the knockout stages of the competition.

Arsenal are also going reasonably well in the league as last weekend’s 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford was their fourth win in seven Premier League games so Mikel Arteta will be looking to continue their run with another win today.

Victory in north London could move Arsenal into the top four if other results go their way but that’s not going to be an easy task against a dangerous Aston Villa side who have started the season extremely well.

The Villains have won four of their six league games so far – including a sensational 7-2 win over Liverpool – so Arsenal cannot afford to take them too lightly this evening.

Team news

Arsenal have no fresh injury worries to contend with but Gabriel Martinelli remains out as he’s still working his way back from injury while Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are also still unavailable for selection.

Arteta is expected to rotate his squad with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hector Bellerin, Gabriel, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney are set for recalls after being rested for the win over Molde.

David Luiz made a successful return from injury on Thursday night but Arteta may opt to go with Rob Holding in defence after his solid performance against United last week while Mohamed Elneny may also get a start in midfield.

Aston Villa are set to be without Bertrand Traore after he suffered an injury against Southampton last week so Trezeguet is expected to come in to the attack this evening.

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez will face-off against his former side for the first time since leaving Arsenal in the summer but Tom Heaton and Wesley remain on the sidelines through injury.

Expected line-ups

Prediction

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa: The Villains have enjoyed an excellent start and the win over Liverpool showed just how dangerous they can be on their day. However, Villa head into the game off the back of consecutive home defeats to Leeds and Southampton so they’ll want to get back on track today.

Arsenal have been plagued by inconsistent form themselves this season but Arteta will want to build on their win over United last week and I think the Gunners will ease to victory this evening.

Villa have looked vulnerable at the back – something Arsenal appear to have resolved this season – and with the likes of Aubameyang and Willian in attack, I think the North Londoners will have too much firepower.