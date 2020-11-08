[Teams] Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates

Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Aston Villa at the Emirates this evening [7.15pm kick-off].

Mikel Arteta has made wholesale changes from the starting eleven that beat Molde in the Europa League on Thursday night with Bernd Leno one of only two players to keep their place. Willian is the other as the Brazilian once again starts in attack.

Gabriel gets a recall after being rested in midweek and he’s joined by Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney at the back with David Luiz dropping to the bench. Sead Kolasinac and Shkodran Mustafi drop out of the Arsenal matchday squad entirely.

Mohamed Elneny is rewarded for his fine performance during the win at Manchester United as he starts alongside Thomas Partey in the middle of the park with Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos having to settle for places on the bench.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returns to start in attack along with Alexandre Lacazette after they were rested on Thursday. Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe make way while Joe Willock doesn’t make the squad.

Arsenal have also recalled Hector Bellerin on the right with Ainsley Maitland-Niles missing out while Bukayo Saka starts for the Gunners on the left flank.

As for Aston Villa, Emi Martinez plays against his former club for the first time since leaving in the summer and Jack Grealish supports Ollie Watkins in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Partey, Elneny, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Subs: Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Xhaka, Ceballos, Pepe, Nketiah

Aston Villa

Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish, Watkins

Subs: Taylor, Steer, Hourihane, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Elmohamady, Davis