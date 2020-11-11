How much Spurs want to pay to sign £650k-per-week star next summer

Tottenham could be looking to sign Gareth Bale on a permanent deal next summer, and the Welshman may arrive on the cheap, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo via The Sun.

Despite having a tight budget, Spurs did extremely well in the summer transfer window, with Jose Mourinho bringing in a number of quality players to bolster his squad. The Portuguese boss returned to his former club to sign two players from Real Madrid, with the purchase of Bale on loan being the most exciting one.

The 31-year-old attacker returned to north London after a few tumultuous seasons in Madrid with Spurs forking out £12m in wages and loan fees to bring him back to the Premier League.

Although Bale is still far from hitting the form that everyone at the club expects from him, the signs are promising as he is getting sharper and fitter with every passing game. Although Mourinho has assembled a stellar cast of attacking midfielders which on paper looks an embarrassment for riches, it’s the trio of Bale, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-Min that is getting fans excited.

The report from Mundo, via The Sun, claims that Mourinho is already impressed with Bale and wants the move to be made permanent next summer, with Tottenham hoping they can seal a deal at £13.4m.

Madrid paid £86m (the-then world record) in 2013 to sign Bale from Spurs and losing him for a relatively measly fee means Los Blancos would take a huge loss on the winger. However, Bale doesn’t seem to have a future at Madrid, and the club are desperate to see the back of him.

Bale is on £650k-per-week wages [source: The Sun] at Madrid and and potential transfer to Tottenham would see them cut his huge salary off their books. It’s a win-win situation for all parties involved, and if Spurs can get him at a reasonable fee (he would have to take a massive pay-cut as well) it would once again highlight Daniel Levy’s genius in pulling off remarkable deals.

The four-time Champions League winner still has plenty to offer, even at this age, and Tottenham can look to build a strong foundation once again with the Welsh international in their side.