Man Utd boss confirms injury boost but at least 4 players to miss Basaksehir clash

Manchester United continue their Champions League campaign when they take on Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Ahead of the game, boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer has been speaking to the media at his pre-match press conference today and he’s provided a full team news and injury update including the latest on a number of players.

The United manager was pleased to confirm a boost with the news that Paul Pogba is back in training and could return to the squad to face Basaksehir on Tuesday night after missing the win over West Brom.

Pogba sat out the victory at Old Trafford on Saturday evening after suffering a minor injury during France’s Nations League win over Sweden during the recent international break but he’ll be given a late fitness test on Tuesday morning to see if he’s ready to return.

However, Manchester United will be without Jesse Lingard as the midfielder is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 while Phil Jones remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Luke Shaw is also out as he continues to recover from a thigh injury that he sustained against Everton on November 7th and while Solskjaer is hoping the full-back will make a swift recovery, he’s likely to take the full six weeks to recover.

Solskjaer told ManUtd.com:

“I hope Paul is going to be available. He trained this morning. It’s still uncomfortable and [there’s] some pain, so we’ll make a decision on that in the morning [on Tuesday].” “We hope that the lads will recover quickly. Luke [Shaw] is out, Phil Jones [is] obviously out, still. “Jesse is still self-isolating because he’s been in contact with a COVID positive. He’ll be back soon. Apart from that we have one or two little niggles that we’ll have to make a decision on towards the end.” “I hope [Shaw is back] nearer to four weeks, but with hamstrings you can’t risk anything and he’s still not training with us. Hopefully, near four but more likely close to six.”

Mason Greenwood wasn’t involved against West Brom at the weekend as he continues to work his way back to full fitness while Eric Bailly is also still unavailable so Solskjaer will be without at least 4 players tomorrow night.

Manchester United head into the game sitting top of Group H on goal difference from RB Leipzig after losing away to Basaksehir three weeks ago so Solskjaer will be desperate to cement their position with a win on Tuesday.