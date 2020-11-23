23y/o starts as Solskjaer makes 5 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Basaksehir

Manchester United take on Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. Here is the line-up we think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Dean Henderson is pushing for a start and Solskjaer will be tempted to give his No.2 some game-time but this is a vital game for United’s hopes of progressing to the knockouts so I think David De Gea will keep his place in goal.

Defence: Man Utd will continue to be without Luke Shaw as he’s still recovering from injury so Alex Telles should keep his place at left-back while Aaron Wan-Bissaka will once again start on the right side of the back four.

Victor Lindelof has been struggling with a back injury so Solskjaer might look to give him a rest tomorrow night. Eric Bailly is back in full training but this game will come too soon so Axel Tuanzebe could line-up alongside Harry Maguire.

Midfield: Manchester United could welcome Paul Pogba back into the squad after he resumed full training today. The Frenchman will face a late fitness check but a place on the bench is probably the best he can hope for.

Solskjaer could still freshen things up in midfield with Scott McTominay pushing for a recall while Donny van de Beek should also get a chance to impress. The 23-year-old Dutchman has made a slow start to life at Old Trafford so he’ll want to take any opportunity he’s given. Fred and Nemanja Matic will therefore drop back to the bench.

Attack: Bruno Fernandes scored the winner from the spot at the weekend and Solskjaer could be tempted to give the Portuguese star a rest but I think he’ll still start and be withdrawn early if possible.

Edinson Cavani could be handed his full debut up front as Anthony Martial is struggling for form in front of goal while Marcus Rashford should keep his place in the Man Utd against Basaksehir.

Mason Greenwood has been training to get his fitness back up to speed but he may not be considered from the start just yet so Daniel James could be the man to come in for Juan Mata on the right wing.

Here is how we think Man Utd will line-up: