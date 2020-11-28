[Teams] Brighton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from the Amex Stadium

Liverpool can move clear at the top of the table with a win when they take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp has made six changes from the side that lost to Atalanta in the Champions League with Fabinho recalled after being rested in midweek. The Brazilian is partnered by Nat Phillips in the middle of defence with Joel Matip given a breather while Rhys Williams also drops out.

Andrew Robertson is also recalled to start at left-back for Liverpool with Kostas Tsimikas making way while Neco Williams continues to deputise for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back this afternoon.

James Milner starts in midfield along with Gini Wijnaldum as Jordan Henderson is named among the substitutes after recovering from injury. Curtis Jones drops to the bench as Diogo Jota is recalled to start alongside Mohamed Salah in attack.

Roberto Firmino is also back in the Liverpool starting eleven after coming off the bench in midweek. Divock Origi makes way while Takumi Minamino gets a rare start with Sadio Mane given a rest.

As for Brighton, Adan Lallana has to settle for a place among the substitutes against his former club while Danny Welbeck starts in attack along with Neal Maupay.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Brighton

Ryan, White, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Bissouma, Gross, March, Connolly, Welbeck, Maupay

Subs: Trossard, Lallana, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, Steele, Burn, Molumby

Liverpool

Alisson, N. Williams, Fabinho, Phillips, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Minamino, Salah, Jota, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Mane, Henderson, Jones, Tsimikas, Origi, R Williams.