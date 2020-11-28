Key trio return as Lampard makes 4 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Tottenham

Chelsea take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team we expect Frank Lampard to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy will once again keep goal on Sunday so Kepa will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Defence: Chelsea are expected to only make one change to the back four that started during the 2-1 victory over Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night with Reece James coming in for Cesar Azpilicueta at right-back.

Thiago Silva should keep his place in the middle of defence against Tottenham and be joined once again by Kurt Zouma meaning Antonio Rudiger will miss out while Ben Chilwell should start at left-back ahead of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmeiri.

Midfield: Lampard should recall N’Golo Kante after he was rested for the Champions League clash in midweek which means Jorginho could drop back to the bench after playing the full ninety minutes against Rennes.

Kai Havertz is also set to come back in to the Chelsea side after being given a breather on Tuesday so Mateo Kovacic could drop out with Mason Mount keeping his place in the middle of the park.

Attack: Chelsea are set to welcome Christian Pulisic back into the squad after he was declared fit to return after overcoming a hamstring strain but he may only be fit enough for a place among the substitutes.

Therefore, Timo Werner may once again start from the left with Hakim Ziyech coming in for Callum Hudson-Odoi on the opposite flank after the Moroccan was given a rest in the Champions League.

Olivier Giroud was the hero on Tuesday after scoring a late winner so he’ll be desperate to start against Tottenham but I think Tammy Abraham will keep his place up front.

Here is how we think Chelsea will line-up:

CHECK OUT OUR PREDICTED TOTTENHAM XI HERE