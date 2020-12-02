[Teams] Man Utd vs Paris Saint-Germain: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Paris Saint-Germain in the group stages of the Champions League tonight.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed Edinson Cavani a start up front against his former side after his heroics off the bench against Southampton at the weekend. Mason Greenwood drops to the bench as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford keep their places in the Man Utd attack.

Scott McTominay is recalled in midfield after returning to full fitness so Nemanja Matic makes way with Fred keeping his place in the middle of the park this evening. Paul Pogba is back in the Man Utd squad after recovering from an ankle injury but he has to settle for a place on the bench alongside Donny van de Beek with Bruno Fernandes starting in the attacking midfield role.

Alex Telles is fit to start at left-back after recovering from a knock while Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire make-up the defence. David De Gea has recovered from a knee issue that he sustained at the weekend so the Spaniard keeps his place in goal.

As for PSG, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe start in attack but Angel Di Maria must settle for a place on the bench against his former club.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred, Rashford, Fernandes, Martial, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Bailly, Fosu-Mensah, Williams, James, Lingard, Mata, Pogba, Matic, Van de Beek, Ighalo, Greenwood

PSG

Navas, Florenzi, Marquinhos, Diallo, Kimpembe, Verratti, Danilo Pereira, Paredes, Neymar, Kean, Mbappe

Subs: Kehrer, Di Maria, Rafinha, Sergio Rico, Kurzawa, Ander Herrera, Bakker, Gueye, Letellier, Dagba, Pembele, Fadiga