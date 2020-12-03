[Teams] Arsenal vs Rapid Vienna: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal take on Rapid Vienna in the group stages of the Europa League at the Emirates Stadium tonight.

Mikel Arteta has made wholesale changes from the side that lost to Wolves on Sunday as he rests his key players ahead of the North London Derby this weekend. Bernd Leno is among those rested as he drops to the bench with Alex Runarsson given a start in goal.

Cedric Soares comes in to replace Hector Bellerin at right-back while Sead Kolasinac is recalled at left-back with Kieran Tierney rested. Pablo Mari makes his first start of the season after returning to fitness following a serious ankle injury. He comes in for Gabriel while Shkodran Mustafi replaces David Luiz.

Nicolas Pepe will be suspended for Arsenal’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday so he starts this evening while Reiss Nelson comes in for Willian. Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are also given a breather so Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah start in attack.

Mohamed Elneny is recalled in midfield with Granit Xhaka rested and it looks like Ainsley Maitland-Niles might be starting in the middle of the park with Dani Ceballos on the bench.

Youngster Emile Smith Rowe will hope to get another chance to impress at some point as he’s among the subs along with Farlain Balogum – who came on to score his first senior goal against Molde last week.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Runarsson, Cedric, Mustafi, Mari, Kolasinac, Pepe, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Nelson, Lacazette, Nketiah

Subs: Leno, Macey, Tierney, Saka, Ceballos, Willian, Holding, Chambers, Willock, Smith Rowe, Balogun, Azeez

Rapid Vienna

Strebinger, Grei lm, Hoffmann, Sonnleitner, Ullmann, Ritzmaier, Schuster, Yusuf Demir, Arase, Alar, Kitagawa

Subs: Barac, Schick, Grahovac, Stojkovic, Gartlet, Knasmullner, Kara, Sulzbacher, Ibrahimoglu, Hedl