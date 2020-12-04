Tottenham injury boost: Mourinho says star man will be fit to face Arsenal

Tottenham have been handed a major injury boost as Jose Mourinho believes Harry Kane will be passed fit to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Fears grew over Kane’s fitness after he missed training on Wednesday due to an unspecified injury and was forced to miss Tottenham’s trip to Austria to take on LASK in their penultimate Europa League group stage clash on Thursday evening.

Spurs managed reasonably well without their talisman as they booked their place in the knockout stages of the competition with Gareth Bale, Heung-min Son and Dele Alli all scoring during a 3-3 draw last night.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho provided an update on Kane and confirmed the injury isn’t serious and the Portuguese coach is confident his star man will be passed fit to face Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

When asked about Kane, Mourinho is quoted by the Evening Standard as saying:

“I believe he’s going to be fit. I’m not sure, he’s on treatment. But I could be now doing some bluff or trying to pretend that he’s in big trouble. He’s not in big trouble. I believe he’s going to play.”

It will obviously be a huge boost for Tottenham if Kane is fit for the north London derby as he’s been in sensational form this season having contributed seven goals and nine assists in his opening 10 games.

Kane’s partnership with Son is one of the most prolific in European football so Mourinho will be desperate to unleash the duo against Arsenal on Sunday as Spurs look to cement their position at the top of the Premier League table.

Toby Alderweireld will also need to be assessed ahead of the game as he’s missed the last two matches with a groin injury while Carlos Vinicius and Sergio Reguilon are also minor doubts for the Arsenal clash after missing the trip to LASK yesterday.

Erik Lamela is Tottenham’s final fitness concern as the South American attacker is expected to sit out the NLD due to an on-going calf injury that’s hampered him in recent weeks.