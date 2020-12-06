[Teams] Tottenham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for North London Derby

Tottenham Hotspur entertain Arsenal in the first North London Derby of the season this afternoon.

Jose Mourinho has been handed a major boost as Harry Kane is passed fit to start up front for Tottenham. The England hitman lines-up alongside Heung-min Son and Steven Bergwijn in attack with Gareth Bale having to settle for a place on the bench.

Hugo Lloris is also declared fit to start in goal while Toby Alderweireld has recovered from a groin injury to return in defence alongside Eric Dier, Serge Aurier and Sergio Reguilon. Giovani Lo Celso starts in midfield alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Moussa Sissoko with Tanguy Ndombele not included in the Tottenham squad.

Mikel Arteta has also been given a huge boost after Thomas Partey passed a late fitness test and he returns in midfield after a month out with a thigh injury. The Ghanaian international lines-up alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park for Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Willian are all recalled after being rested in midweek while Alexandre Lacazette keeps his place after impressing in the No.10 role during Arsenal’s Europa League win over Rapid Vienna.

Rob Holding partners Gabriel in the middle of defence with David Luiz missing out due to a head injury while Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin return in place of Sead Kolasinac and Cedric Soares.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.

Subs: Winks, Bale, Hart, Rodon, Lucas Moura, Davies, Vinicius

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Tierney, Xhaka, Partey, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Ceballos, Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Elneny, Willock, Nketiah