[Teams] Tottenham vs Antwerp: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Tottenham welcome Royal Antwerp to North London this evening for their final Europa League group stage game.

Jose Mourinho has made several changes to his starting eleven with a number of players rested ahead of Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday. Hugo Lloris is given the night off with Joe Hart recalled between the sticks while Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez come in for Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier in the middle of defence.

Ben Davies also starts in what could be a back three for Tottenham as Sergio Reguilon also gets another start while Matt Doherty comes in for Sere Aurier on the right. Harry Winks gets a recall in midfield with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg given a rest and Giovani Lo Celso starts with Moussa Sissoko named among the Spurs substitutes.

Obviously Harry Kane and Hueng-min Son are given a breather so Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are recalled in the Tottenham attack while Gareth Bale gets another chance to impress as he replaces Steven Bergwijn.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Reguilon, Winks, Lo Celso, Lucas, Bale, Vinicius.

Subs: Whiteman, Dier, Alderweireld, Sissoko, White, Clarke, Ndombele, Dele, Son, Bergwijn, Kane, Scarlett

Antwerp

Beiranvand, Buta, Seck, Gelin, Batubinsika, Lukaku, Benson, Haroun, Hongla, Refaelov, Benavente

Subs: Chevaughn, Butez, De Laet, Verstraete, Juklerod, Boya, Miyoshi, Ampomah, Mbokani