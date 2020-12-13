[Teams] Arsenal vs Burnley: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal desperately need to get back to winning ways when they take on Burnley at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made wholesale changes from the team that played against Dundalk in the Europa League on Thursday night with Bernd Leno coming in for Alex Runarsson in goal while Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney are recalled in defence along with Gabriel.

David Luiz misses out with an on-going head injury so Rob Holding start at the back for Arsenal with Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares dropping out of the squad. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Shkodran Mustafi are named on the bench.

Granit Xhaka is recalled in midfield while Mohamed Elneny has earned a start in the Premier League after scoring a superb goal at Dundalk. Dani Ceballos has to settle for a place among the Arsenal substitutes this evening.

Alexandre Lacazette gets another chance to impress as he supports Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack with Willian and Bukao Saka also getting recalls. Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock are on the bench along with Emile Smith Rowe.

As for Burnley, Jay Rodriguez starts in attack along with Chris Wood so Ashley Barnes has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Gabriel, Holding, Tierney, Xhaka, Elneny, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Subs: Runarsson, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Willock, Nketiah, Smith Rowe.

Burnley

Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Brady, Wood, Rodriguez

Subs: Peakock-Farrel, Pieters, Long, Dunne, Benson, Vydra, Barnes.