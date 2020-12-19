Everton vs Arsenal preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Arsenal desperately need a positive result when they take on Everton at Goodison Park this evening [kick-off 5.30pm].

The Gunners head into the game in turmoil having endured their worst start to a league season in over 60 years after winning just four of their 13 Premier League games so far.

A home defeat to Burnley last weekend was followed-up by a 1-1 draw with Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night. Questions have been asked about a lack of discipline within the squad as Arsenal had a player sent off in both games, so Mikel Arteta is under pressure to get a result tonight.

However, that certainly won’t be easy as Arsenal face an Everton side who’ve enjoyed an excellent start to the new season. Carlo Ancelotti’s men sit fifth in the table after beating Chelsea and Leicester City in their last two games so they’ll be confident of seeing-off a beleaguered Arsenal team on home soil.

Team news

Arsenal will continue to be without the services of Thomas Partey as the midfielder is still recovering from a thigh injury while Grant Xhaka serves the second game of his three-match suspension.

Gabriel won’t be available either due to suspension after being sent off in midweek but Hector Bellerin will return after serving his ban against Southampton having collected five yellow cards this season.

David Luiz, Willian and Alexandre Lacazette are pushing for recalls while Gabriel Martinelli could be a surprise name in the Arsenal squad after not featuring for the u23s on Friday night.

As for Everton, influential playmaker James Rodriguez is a doubt after missing the last two games with a calf injury and Allan is also set to miss the match due to a thigh problem.

Lucas Digne is also unavailable with an ankle injury and Fabian Delph is still working his way back to full fitness but Seamus Coleman is expected to be passed it.

Expected line-ups





Prediction

Everton 1-1 Arsenal: Arsenal arrive on Merseyside in terrible form and Everton are flying high after a couple of terrific results so it’s no surprise the hosts are favourites to win this evening.

However, Arteta is under pressure to get a result and the Gunners will feel things have gone against them in recent weeks. There were signs they were playing some good football again before Gabriel got sent off in midweek so if they can keep eleven men on the field at Goodison Park, I fancy Arsenal to take something from the game.