[Teams] Arsenal vs Manchester City: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal take on Manchester City in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made eight changes from the side that lost to Everton in the Premier League at the weekend and the big news is Gabriel Martinelli starts his first game of the season after making his comeback from a knee injury.

Alex Runarsson replaces Bernd Leno in goal while Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac joins Gabriel in defence with the Brazilian recalled after serving a one-match suspension at the weekend. Kieran Tierney and Pablo Mari are among the Arsenal substitutes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out with a calf injury but Alexandre Lacazette gets a start in attack with Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun on the bench. Joe Willock gets a chance to impress so Nicolas Pepe is among the subs while Mo Elneny and Dani Ceballos start in midfield.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts once again while Cedric Soares comes in for Bukayo Saka in the left wing-back position for Arsenal. Emile Smith Rowe will hope to get some minutes in the second half.

Pep Guardiola has also freshened up his team with Zack Steffan starting in goal while Aymeric Laporte is joined in defence by Oleksandr Zinchenko, Joao Cancelo and Ruben Dias. Rodri and Fernandinho marshall the midfield so Ilkay Gundogan is on the bench.

Gabriel Jesus also gets a start along with Phil Foden, Riyad Mahres and Bernardo so Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero are all named on the Man City bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Runarsson; Mustafi, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ceballos, Cedric; Willock, Lacazette, Martinelli.

Subs: Leno, Tierney, Mari, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Balogun, Nketiah.

Man City

Steffen, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Fernandinho, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus

Subs: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Sterling, Gundogan, Aguero, Torres