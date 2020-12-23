[Teams] Stoke City vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Carabao Cup clash

Tottenham Hotspur take on Stoke City in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup at the Bet365 Stadium this evening.

Jose Mourinho has made seven changes from the side that lost to Leicester City in the Premier League at the weekend but Hugo Lloris is one player who keeps his place as the Frenchman once again starts in goal for Spurs.

Gareth Bale is given a recall to start in attack along with Harry Kane while Lucas Moura joins the front three with Hueng-min Son named among the Tottenham substitutes. Erik Lamela and Carlos Vinicius are also on the bench for the visitors.

Matt Doherty starts at right-back with Serge Aurier missing out while Ben Davies lines-up on the left as Sergio Reguilon has to settle for a place among the subs. Davinson Sancho and Eric Dier start together in the middle of defence so Toby Alderweireld is named on the bench this evening.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg starts in midfield for Spurs along with Harry Winks so Moussa Sissoko drops to the subs bench. Dele Alli is given a rare start by Mourinho so he’ll be hoping to impress having found regular first team football hard to come by this season.

Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele miss out against Stoke after picking up knocks against Leicester at the weekend.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Stoke City

Lonergan, Collins, Batth, Souttar, Smith, Cousins, Thompson, Fox, Oakley-Boothe, McClean, Brown

Subs: Nna Noukeu, Ince, Vokes, Shawcross, Fletcher, Powell, Tymon

Tottenham

Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Højbjerg, Winks, Dele, Lucas, Bale, Kane.

Subs: Hart, Alderweireld, Reguilon, Sissoko, Lamela, Son, Vinicius.