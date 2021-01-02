[Teams] West Brom vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Hawthorns

Arsenal will look to make it three Premier League wins on the bounce when they take on West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns tonight.

The Gunners head into the game off the back of an impressive win over Chelsea and followed that up with a hard fought victory at Brighton last week so Mikel Arteta will want to maintain the momentum with another three points this evening.

The Spaniard has made a couple of changes from the side that won at the Amex Stadium with Alexandre Lacazette recalled to start up front for Arsenal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have been moved out to the left as Gabriel Martinelli drops to the bench.

Arsenal have been handed a major boost as Bukayo Saka is passed fit to start despite picking up a knock against Brighton so the youngster keeps his place along with Emile Smith Rowe – who’s impressed in the last two games.

Dani Ceballos is also given a recall to start alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield so Mohamed Elneny drops to the bench where he joins the likes of Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah.

Arteta has named an unchanged defence so Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney all keep their places with David Luiz returning to the squad as a substitute. Willian is also involved again after recovering from illness.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Brom

Johnstone, O’Shea, Ivanovic, Ajayi, Furlong, Diangana, Phillips, Sawyers, Gallagher, Pereira, Robinson

Subs: Gibbs, Bartley, Grosicki, Austin, Harper, Krovinovic, Peltier, Button, Diaby

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Pablo Mari, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Smith Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Subs: Willian, Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Luiz, Elneny, Willock, Nketiah, Martinelli