[Teams] Southampton vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from St Mary’s

Liverpool will look to move clear at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium tonight.

Jurgen Klopp is without his main three centre-backs due to injury so Fabinho has to continue in the middle of the back four and Jordan Henderson is asked to drop back to partner the Brazilian international in defence.

That means Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is handed a recall to start in midfield while Gini Wijnaldum is also back in the Liverpool starting eleven after being rested for the draw at Newcastle United last time out. Thiago Alcantara is recalled to start tonight after returning to full fitness following a knee injury so James Milner and Curtis Jones drop to the bench.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson continue in the full-back positions for Liverpool while Klopp has gone with his usual front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Diogo Jota is injured but the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino are options from the bench for the visitors tonight.

As for Southampton, Theo Walcott starts in attack along with Danny Ings while James Ward-Prowse lines-up in midfield along with Ibrahima Diallo and Moussa Djenepo.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Southampton

Forster, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Djenepo, Ings, Walcott

Subs: Lewis, Smallbone, Vokins, Valery, Ramsay, Chauke, Tella, Long, N’Lundulu

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, R. Williams, Phillips, N. Williams.