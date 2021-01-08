[Teams] Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

Liverpool take on Aston Villa in the 3rd round of the FA Cup at Villa Park tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has selected a stronger than expected line-up for the game as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane keep their places in attack. Roberto Firmino is given a rested with Takumi Minamino coming in up front so Divock Origi has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Following his stint in defence last time out, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson starts in midfield this evening along with Curtis Jones and Gini Wijnaldum so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drops to the bench along with Thiago Alcantara.

Klopp has made changes in defence as Neco Williams replaces Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back while James Milner comes in for Andy Robertson at left-back. Fabinho surprisingly starts this evening and he’s joined by Rhys Williams in the middle of the Liverpool back four.

As for Aston Villa, as expected they’ve been forced to field a severely weakened side following a covid outbreak that’s led to 10 players self isolating so a number of youngster start against Liverpool this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Villa

Onodi, Bridge, Revan, Walker, Rowe, Chrisene, Barry, Kesler, Sylla, Raikhy, Bogarde

Subs: Zych, Jay-Hart, Sohna, Tait, Rowe, Young, Swinkels, Ealing, Lindley.

Liverpool

Kelleher; N Williams, R Williams, Fabinho, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Jones; Mane, Minamino, Salah.

Subs: Alisson, Thiago, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Shaqiri, Robertson, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold.