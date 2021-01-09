[Teams] Arsenal vs Newcastle: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates

Arsenal take on Newcastle United at the Emirates in the third round of the FA Cup this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the side that beat West Bromwich Albion last weekend with Bernd Leno one of only four players to keep their place as he retains the gloves ahead of No.2 goalkeeper Alex Runarsson.

David Luiz comes in for Rob Holding to partner Pablo Mari in the back four while Cedric Soares replaces Hector Bellerin at right-back. Kieran Tierney keeps his place on the opposite side of the back four so Ainsley Maitland-Niles has to settle for a place among the Arsenal substitutes.

Arteta has freshened things up in midfield with Mohamed Elneny and Joe Willock coming into the side. Granit Xhaka drops to the bench but Dani Ceballos is given the night off. Thomas Partey isn’t ready to return despite taking part in training last week.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is perhaps a surprise starter as he keeps his place in the Arsenal attack. Gabriel Martinelli is given a recall so Alexandre Lacazette makes way while Nicolas Pepe comes in for Bukayo Saka.

Emile Smith Rowe is given a rest after starting Arsenal’s last three Premier League games so Willian is recalled but Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are other options from the bench for Arteta.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Cedric, Luiz, Mari, Tierney, Elneny, Willock, Pepe, Willian, Martinelli, Aubameyang

Subs: Runarsson, Chambers, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Saka, Nelson, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Lacazette

Newcastle

Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Hendrick, Almiron, Joelinton, Carroll

Subs: Gillespie, M Longstaff, Ritchie, Gayle, Yedlin, Murphy, Anderson