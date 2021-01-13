Arsenal in talks with agent as Arteta plots swoop to sign 21-year-old attacker

Arsenal are in talks with Manor Solomon’s agent as Mikel Arteta eyes a move to sign the Shakhtar Donetsk winger this summer, according to the Guardian.

Arteta has already confirmed he hopes to strengthen his squad this month after a disappointing start to the season but the Gunners boss is focussing his efforts on signing a back-up goalkeeper for Bernd Leno and a creative central midfielder this winter.

However, Arsenal are also working on potential deals for the summer transfer window and the Guardian claims that the north Londoners have identified Solomon as a target after scouting him extensively over the past few months.

The newspaper says Arsenal have already held talks with the 21-year-old’s representatives about a possible move to the Emirates Stadium and may formalise their interest with a formal offer at the end of the season.

Solomon joined Shakhtar Donetsk in 2019 and has formed a reputation as one of the most exciting young attackers outside of the big five European league’s following a string of impressive performances.

The Israel international caught the eye in the Champions League this season after scoring during both of Shakhtar’s group stage wins over Real Madrid and he’s netted 5 times in his 17 appearances in all competitions this campaign.

Solomon has also made an impact at international level having scored a superb winner for Israel during their Nations League win over Scotland back in November 2020 and his potential has alerted a number of top European clubs.

It appears Arsenal are among those chasing his signature but any potential move will have to wait until the summer as the Gunners don’t have the funds this month to sign Solomon and buy the goalkeeper and creative midfielder that Arteta desperately needs.

Solomon still has two years left on his current contract at Shakhtar so the Guardian claims that it will take a substantial fee to persuade the Ukrainian giants to cash-in on the young winger this winter.

However, the situation should change in the summer and it appears Arsenal are plotting a move to sign the talented winger – who’s most comfortable playing from the left wing but can play anywhere across the front line.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress over the coming months but Solomon is the type of player I would expect Arsenal to target this summer. He’s a young, talented player who shouldn’t cost the earth and he has the potential to develop into a top class attacker while retaining plenty of value if things don’t work out in north London so a move to sign him would make a lot of sense.