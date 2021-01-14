Talks underway as Liverpool plot swoop to sign £31m South American star

Liverpool have opened talks over a potential deal to sign £31m-rated Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul as Jurgen Klopp looks for a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, according to reports via TeamTalk.

Wijnaldum has been a key player for Klopp in recent years but the Dutchman’s future at Anfield is in serious doubt as his contract runs out in the summer and talks over a new deal have failed to reach a satisfactory conclusion.

The 30-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona where he’d link-up with former Holland boss Ronald Koeman and it appears Klopp is already starting to plan for life without Wijnaldum at Liverpool.

TeamTalk are citing a report from Todo Fichajes that claims Klopp has identified De Paul as a potential replacement and the report says Liverpool have already opened talks with the player’s representatives about a possible move.

De Paul was strongly tipped to join Leeds United in the summer but a move failed to materialise and it appears Liverpool could now be ready to try and lure the South American midfielder to Merseyside instead.

The report says De Paul is valued at around £31m [€35m] by Udinese and that kind of figure is unlikely to deter Reds chief Michael Edwards – who’s forged a reputation as one of the shrewdest operators in the transfer market.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder has been a vital player for Udinese since joining the club from Valencia in 2016 and he’s also earned 21 caps for Argentina since making his international debut in October 2018.

De Paul has contributed three goals and two assists in his 16 Serie A appearances so far this season and he’s a hugely talented player who would be an exciting addition to Klopp’s squad if Liverpool were able to get a deal agreed.

We’ll have to wait and see how things progress but I think De Paul would be an excellent replacement for Wijnaldum if the Dutchman ends up leaving Liverpool having failed to agree terms over a new contract.