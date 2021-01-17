[Teams] Liverpool vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool take on Manchester United in a top of the table clash at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has decided not to risk Joel Matip despite the defender returning to full training late last week. Therefore, Jordan Henderson starts at centre-back alongside Fabinho with Rhys Williams named on the bench for Liverpool.

Xherdan Shaqiri starts in midfield along with Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones having to settle for a place among the substitutes. Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are recalled to start in the full-back positions.

Klopp has selected his usual front three so Roberto Firmino leads the line up front with Mohamed Salah and Saido Mane offering support. Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are options from the bench for the hosts.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recalled Victor Lindelof to start alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of the Man Utd defence with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw in the full-back positions this afternoon.

Paul Pogba keeps his place in midfield and is joined by Fred and Scott McTominay so Nemanja Matic and Donny van de Beek are named among the subs. Bruno Fernandes keeps his place with Anthony Martial passed fit to start up front along with Marcus Rashford so Edinson Cavani is on the Man Utd bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Thiago, Shaqiri; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Kelleher, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Origi, R Williams, Phillips, N Williams.

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial

Subs: Bailly, Cavani, Mata, Greenwood, Henderson, Alex Telles, Matic, van de Beek, Tuanzebe