FA Cup
[Teams] Man Utd vs Liverpool: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United welcome fierce rivals Liverpool to Old Trafford this afternoon as the two clubs battle for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed Dean Henderson a start in goal while Victor Lindelof returns to partner Harry Maguire in the middle of defence. Scott McTominay lines-up alongside Paul Pogba in midfield with Donny van de Beek given a chance to impress as he replaces Bruno Fernandes in the attacking midfield role.
Mason Greenwood starts in attack along with Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani leads the line up front for Man Utd. That means Anthony Martial is named among the substitutes along with the likes of Juan Mata, Daniel James and Nemanja Matic.
Liverpool are without Jordan Henderson so James Milner starts in midfield along with Thiago Alcantara and Gini Wijnaldum. Curtis Jones is also recalled to start along with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino so Sadio Mane is on the bench.
Alisson Becker makes his first appearance in the FA Cup this season while Rhys Williams comes-in to partner Fabinho in the middle of the Liverpool defence as Joel Matip is rested. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson once again occupy the full-back positions.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Van de Beek, Rashford, Cavani
Subs: De Gea, Telles, Tuenzebe, Fernandes, Fred, James, Mata, Matic, Martial
Liverpool
Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, R. Williams, Fabinho, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Milner, Jones, Salah, Firmino
Subs: Kelleher, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips, N. Williams
