Arsenal boss on whether Aubameyang, Tierney, Odegaard & Partey will face Man Utd

Mikel Arteta has provided a full team news and injury update ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed Arsenal’s last two matches and the striker confirmed on Wednesday that his absence was due to the fact his mother has fallen ill. Arteta says the situation is ‘looking better’ but he isn’t sure whether Aubameyang will be available to face United.

Kieran Tierney also sat out Arsenal’s recent double header with Southampton due to a muscle issue and the Scottish international will face a late fitness check before his availability to take on Man Utd will be known.

Arsenal picked-up a double injury concern during their win at Southampton on Tuesday night as Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe both limped off with muscle problems. Arteta says the duo will be assessed over the coming days before any decision is made over their involvement at the weekend.

Dani Ceballos and Pablo Mari have been nursing calf injuries recently but Arteta has confirmed the duo are expected to resume full training in the ‘next few days’ so there’s a chance they could be in the squad to face Manchester United.

Arsenal wrapped-up the signing of Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid on Wednesday and Arteta will assess the Norwegian international in training before making a decision over his involvement on Saturday evening.

Arteta told Arsenal.com:

on the latest team news…

I don’t know, we had a day off yesterday. We will be training today and will see how everybody is. I think Dani Ceballos will be training with the squad in the next few days, Pablo Mari probably as well. Obviously Martin Odegaard will be joining us as well and for the rest we have to see how Kieran is. I think that’s it. on whether he [Odegaard] could start on Saturday…

It’s a little bit early to decide. Let’s see how he goes in training and we will see, don’t worry. on Smith Rowe and Partey’s fitness…

I don’t know, let’s see how they come today. They had some discomforts in different parts, Thomas and Emile, and we will have to see how they evolve. We still have some days until the game but not long so let’s see how they recover. on whether Aubameyang could return at the weekend…

I don’t know. I spoke with him yesterday and things are looking better at the moment but we’re going to have to wait and see. on whether Auba had to go abroad or if he stayed in the UK…

He had to support his family and he had to be with them. on if there could be quarantining issues…

I don’t know what will happen.

So Arsenal need to check on a number of key players ahead of their crucial clash with Manchester United this weekend but Arteta will be praying the likes of Aubameyang, Tierney, Smith Rowe and Partey will be available.

It sounds like Odegaard could also be in the squad but a place on the bench is the best he can realistically hope for as he’ll only have trained with his new team mates a couple of times before the game on Saturday.

Arsenal head into the weekend action sitting ninth in the table but can move to within just two points of fourth-placed West Ham with a win over second-placed United so this is a huge game for Arteta’s men.