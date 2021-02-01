“We’re on it”- Arteta drops transfer hint amid reports Arsenal want to sign Dutch ace

Mikel Arteta has suggested Arsenal are working on a potential new arrival amid reports the club are keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt.

Arsenal have already signed goalkeeping cover after snapping-up Mat Ryan on loan from Brighton while playmaker Martin Odegaard has arrived on a short-term deal from Real Madrid to help ease the creative burden on Emile Smith Rowe.

However, Arteta has previously hinted he’d like to bring in another left-back after Sead Kolasinac joined Schalke earlier this month and the Mirror are one of several outlets claiming that Arsenal are showing a keen interest in van Aanholt.

The 30-year-old has less than six months left on his contract at Selhurst Park and he’s expected to leave the Eagles after seeing his first team place come under threat following the emergence of youngster Tyrick Mitchell.

It appears Arsenal could now offer van Aanholt a fresh start at the Emirates Stadium as the Mirror claims the Gunners are considering a late swoop to sign the Dutchman before the transfer window closes at 11pm.

Arteta has now hinted there could be late movement at Arsenal after saying the club ‘are on it’ when quizzed about potential new arrivals at his press conference today.

The Spaniard told Arsenal.com:

on whether there could be any deadline-day incomings…

The last day of the transfer window is always unpredictable so things can happen. They might happen, they might not happen. We are on it.

So it looks like Arsenal could be eyeing a late move for van Aanholt and the club need established cover for Kieran Tierney as right-back Cedric Soares has been filling-in while the Scottish international has been injured in recent games.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has also been used at left-back but he’s expected to leave Arsenal on loan today while Bukayo Saka – who’s also featured at left-back at times this season – is far more dangerous further up the pitch.

Van Aanholt would be a shrewd piece of business if Arsenal could get a deal agreed and no doubt Palace will be tempted to cash-in now rather than lose the defender for nothing when his contract expires in June.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming hours but Arsenal will need to get a deal agreed soon if they want to get the transfer wrapped-up before the window slams shut at 11pm tonight.